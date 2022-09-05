Coach Mike McCarthy said Monday that Gallup (knee) won't suit up for Sunday's regular-season opener against the Buccaneers or practice leading up to the contest, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

McCarthy said Gallup has "hit every target to date" in his recovery and "looks really good," but the wideout nonetheless won't suit up Week 1 as he continues to work his way back from a left ACL tear suffered early January. The fact that Gallup hasn't been placed on IR seems to be an indication that he has a fair chance to retake the field within the first four games of the 2022 campaign, but his expected return date remains undisclosed. Until Gallup is back in action, Jalen Tolbert and Noah Brown (toe) will be asked to handle key roles behind top receiver CeeDee Lamb (foot).