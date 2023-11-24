Pollard carried the ball 13 times for 79 yards and a touchdown and caught all six of his targets for 24 yards in Thursday's 45-10 rout of the Commanders.

The running back was fairly quiet through the first half. but Pollard churned out a seven-yard TD run right before halftime and then began to pile up some yardage as the Cowboys put the game away. It's the first time in five games since Dallas' bye that the running back has topped 100 scrimmage yards, while the touchdown was his second in as many games and fourth of the year. Pollard hasn't had the huge breakout projected for him in the wake of Ezekiel Elliott's departure, but he still has time to put together a big finish to 2023, with a Week 13 home tilt against a vulnerable Seahawks run defense next on the schedule.