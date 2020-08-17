Coach Mike McCarthy said he won't discuss his usage of Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott in the backfield, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It seems reporters were probing McCarthy about the possibility of Pollard taking on a larger role in his second pro season. It would be a reasonable plan, especially on passing downs, but there's no doubt Elliott will dominate the carries as long as he's healthy. Elliott mentioned that pass catching was his main focus this offseason, perhaps cognizant that he could be in danger of losing some of that work to Pollard. The 2019 fourth-round pick was limited to 15-107-1 on 20 targets as a rookie, but he actually had more receiving yards (1,292) than rushing yards (941) in this three seasons at Memphis. A larger role for Pollard might push Elliott down to mid-to-low-RB1 territory for fantasy purposes, rather than his accustomed high-end RB1 status. Meanwhile, Pollard is one of the more valuable backup running backs, sitting one Zeke injury away from a potential three-down role in a highly promising offense.