Pollard rushed 15 times for 77 yards and secured all three targets for 12 yards in the Cowboys' 31-14 wild-card win over the Buccaneers on Monday night.

Pollard was able to put together a trademark performance, parlaying a relatively modest amount of touches into an efficient night that saw him lead the Cowboys' backfield in yardage by a wide margin. However, Ezekiel Elliott logged just two fewer carries, and both players naturally project to continue playing key roles in Sunday's divisional-round road matchup against an elite 49ers defense.