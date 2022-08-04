Pollard could be used as more than just a receiving option out of the backfield, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official website reports. "He's not going to run just the RB route tree. He can go vertically and put defenders in tough spots as to how they wanna cover him," offensive coordinator Kellen Moore said Wednesday.

The fact that Moore suggested Pollard would be used "vertically" is a strong sign he'll be running something more than typical RB routes. Dallas' wide receiver depth will be tested early in the season with Michael Gallup (knee) and James Washington (foot) both sidelined, but signs continue to build that Pollard will be one of the players relied upon to take on some of those targets. The 25-year-old set career highs with 39 catches on 46 targets for 337 receiving yards last season, but he could blow those numbers out of the water if he sees consistent snaps in the slot and split out wide.