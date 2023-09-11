Pollard rushed 14 times for 70 yards and two touchdowns while adding two receptions (three targets) for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-0 win over the Giants.

Pollard was the big producer on offense with two scores for a Dallas team that looked to be miles ahead of its opponent Sunday. The 2022 breakout star dominated the backfield touches as expected, only ceding touches to backups Deuce Vaughn (6-8-0) and Rico Dowdle (6-24-0) in garbage time of this blowout victory. Pollard will face a tougher challenge when Dallas takes on another opponent from New York next week, but the talented back will remain a strong play against the Jets on Sunday.