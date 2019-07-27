Cowboys' Tyrone Crawford: Placed on PUP list
The Cowboys placed Crawford on the Physically-Unable to Perform list Friday with an undisclosed injury, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
It is unclear what injury Crawford is dealing with, but it is severe enough to land him on the PUP list. He will remain there until his health allows a return to practice. The 29-year-old is entering his seventh season with the Cowboys. He started 15 games at right-defensive tackle last season and projects to have the role locked up again, health permitting.
