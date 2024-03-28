LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- The NFL Annual League Meeting is taking place this week, and the NFC head coaches met with the media on Monday. I tried to speak with as many of them as I could to gain some insight for the upcoming season.

Here are injury updates, news items, and just general things of interest that the coaches said from the media session.

Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys have to replace the departed Tony Pollard (Tennessee), and Mike McCarthy said the team will continue to look in free agency and the NFL Draft to find a running back. McCarthy said Dallas was pleased to bring back Rico Dowdle, who could be in the mix to start in 2024.

"We definitely want to add to the running back room," McCarthy said. "We're not done with that room, by no means. Signing Rico back was important. He's definitely someone who was part of the 1-2 rotation last year. We have some young guys that will be a part of it also."

Dowdle had three games last season with double digits in touches, and he scored at least 12.2 PPR points in each outing. It would be a surprise if Dowdle was the featured rusher for Dallas all season, and hopefully the Cowboys select a running back in the NFL Draft.

Whatever potential rookie ends up in Dallas could be a No. 2 Fantasy running back this year.