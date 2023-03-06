Carr and New Orleans are closing in on a contract agreement Monday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Carr met with three teams at the NFL Scouting Combine, but the Saints now appear to have emerged as the clear front runners to sign him as a free agent. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that an agreement between Carr and New Orleans could be made official as early as today. Carr, who turns 32 later in March, would get the benefit of two top-end offensive playmakers in Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave with the Saints, while also reuniting with head coach Dennis Allen, who held the same position with the Raiders back when the team drafted Carr in 2014.