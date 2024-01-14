Elliott exited Saturday's wild-card contest due to a calf injury and is questionable to return.
Elliott hurt his calf during pregame warmups last Sunday, but he was able to play in the regular-season finale against Buffalo. However, he didn't practice at all this week and has now departed in the second half of the wild-card matchup. Jevon Holland (knee) was ruled out prior to Saturday's game, so Elijah Campbell and Brandon Jones are holding down the fort at safety for Miami.
