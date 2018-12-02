Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Active in Week 13

Parker (shoulder) is active for Sunday's Week 13 tilt against the Bills.

Parker wasn't able to surpass limited practice participation all week, but he'll nevertheless take the field against a Bills defense that's been the stingiest in the NFL in terms of passing yards allowed per game (193.7). With fellow wideout Danny Amendola (knee) inactive, Parker should see an increase in target share.

