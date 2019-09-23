Dolphins' DeVante Parker: Inconsistent in Week 3

Parker caught three of six targets for 56 yards during Sunday's 31-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Parker brought in a sensational 40-yard one-handed catch during the first minutes of Sunday's loss, but he had minimal impact on the game after that point. The 2015 first-round pick struggled with drops during Sunday's loss, including a would-be touchdown that ricocheted off his hands. Until Parker is able to put together some sort of consistency, he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.