Dolphins head coach Brian Flores said Parker (hamstring) would practice again Wednesday, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Parker was on the field Tuesday, marking the first time in nearly two weeks that he practiced in full pads. The Dolphins will release their first Week 1 injury report later Wednesday, at which time it will be known whether Parker is practicing on a full or limited basis. Even if he has his reps capped Wednesday, Parker would still seemingly put himself on track for being ready to play in Sunday's season opener in New England.