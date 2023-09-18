Smythe finished with three receptions on as many targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Patriots.
Smythe tallied three receptions for the second consecutive week, but his impact was felt more in the running game as a blocker than in fantasy circles. The 28-year-old replaced Miami's former starting tight end Mike Gesicki, who lined up on the opposing sideline after signing with New England this past offseason. Smythe isn't nearly the receiving threat that Gesicki was, but he could still provide value in deeper formats if he can develop as a red-zone threat as the season progresses.
