Roberts racked up 102 tackles (68 solo) and 4.5 sacks across 17 regular-season games with the Dolphins in 2022.
Roberts eclipsed 100 tackles for the first time in his career while also notching a new high in terms of sacks while on a one-year deal with Miami in 2022, so it's conceivable that new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio could want him back for 2023. The 28-year-old has spent the last three seasons with the Dolphins and would bring some veteran consistency to a relatively young linebacker corps if re-signed.
