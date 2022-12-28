Roberts registered seven tackles (four solo) and one sack in Sunday's 26-20 loss to the Packers.
Roberts once again played a prominent role in Miami's defensive game plan this past weekend, as he recorded his first sack since Week 12 to go along with seven stops. The veteran now has a team-leading and career-high 94 tackles throughout the 2022-23 campaign, while he's also already corralled the most sacks (3.5) in any one season of his seven-year NFL tenure.
