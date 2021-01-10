Ogbah had 43 tackles (26 solo), nine sacks, five defended passes and three forced fumbles across 16 games in 2020.

Ogbah notched a new career-high in terms of snaps during his inaugural season with the Dolphins, providing exactly the sort of pressure off the edge that the team hope for when he was signed to a two-year, $15 million contract last March. Though Ogbah's deal includes a potential out this offseason, Miami could certainly opt to keep him in house for 2021 given the quality of his play in 2020.