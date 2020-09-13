Sanders made his only field-goal attempt during Sunday's 21-11 loss to the Patriots.
Sanders' only field-goal try came from 46 yards out. Because Ryan Fitzpatrick opted to run in a two-point conversion after Miami's only touchdown, Sanders wasn't given the opportunity to attempt any extra points. He's got a tough matchup against the Bills on deck Week 2.
