Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Sits out practice Thursday
Ajayi (knee) did not practice Thursday.
Though listed as carrying a knee injury, the Dolphins' official site portrays Ajayi's absence as his "customary Thursday off." Given that, look for the running back to return to practice Friday and quite possibly be subsequently removed from the team's Week 5 injury report. With no reported injury setbacks, we expect Ajayi to be fine for Sunday's game against the Titans.
