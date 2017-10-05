Play

Dolphins' Jay Ajayi: Sits out practice Thursday

Ajayi (knee) did not practice Thursday.

Though listed as carrying a knee injury, the Dolphins' official site portrays Ajayi's absence as his "customary Thursday off." Given that, look for the running back to return to practice Friday and quite possibly be subsequently removed from the team's Week 5 injury report. With no reported injury setbacks, we expect Ajayi to be fine for Sunday's game against the Titans.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories