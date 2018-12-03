Dolphins' Mike Gesicki: Not targeted in win
Gesicki was not targeted during Miami's 21-17 win over the Bills.
Gesicki did not record a single offensive statistic during Miami's Week 13 victory. The rookie tight end has only been targeted three times throughout the Dolphins' last four games, and will remain off the fantasy radar heading into Sunday's divisional tilt against the Patriots.
