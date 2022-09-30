Mostert rushed 15 times for 69 yards and secured two of three targets for 12 yards in the Dolphins' 27-15 loss to the Bengals on Thursday night. He also returned two kickoffs for 42 yards.

Mostert served as the clear lead back on the night, outpacing backfield mate Chase Edmonds by 10 carries while matching his two catches and three targets. The veteran's workload on the ground was a season high, which also led to a new 2022 high-water mark in rushing yardage. Mostert could have an elevated role once again in a Week 5 road showdown against the Jets a week from Sunday particularly if Teddy Bridgewater draws a start over Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck), considering head coach Mike McDaniel might run a bit more of a ground-based attack and Mostert could also play a key role as a safety-valve receiving option for the veteran backup.