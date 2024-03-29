The Dolphins and Mostert have agreed to terms on a re-worked deal that includes an extension through the 2025 season, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Mostert's new deal with the Dolphins is worth up to $9.1 million over two years. The running back, who turns 32 next month, is coming off a 2023 campaign in which he ran for 1,012 yards on 209 carries in 15 regular-season games, while combining for 21 TDs (18 rushing and three receiving). This coming season, Mostert is set to reprise his key role in a Miami backfield that also includes dynamic 2023 third-rounder De'Von Achane, as well as Jeff Wilson, Salvon Ahmed and Chris Brooks.