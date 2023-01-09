Coach Mike McDaniel indicated that the thumb injury Mostert suffered Sunday against the Jets is "serious," David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

With the running back having sustained what McDaniel described as a "significant break" in his thumb, Mostert's status for this weekend's game against the Bills is iffy, at best. With that in mind, McDaniel noted "it's hard to know if he'll be able to play this week. I never put anything past Raheem Mostert." If, however, Mostert is unavailable against Buffalo, Jeff Wilson would be in line to see an expanded role in Miami's backfield, with Salvon Ahmed in reserve.