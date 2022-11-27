Mostert (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Mostert, who didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, logged a limited session Friday, but he'll sit this one out and target a potential return to action in Week 13 versus the 49ers. In his absence versus Houston, the Dolphins are slated to turn to Salvon Ahmed and Myles Gaskin to handle complementary work behind Jeff Wilson, who figures to be busy Sunday with the team minus Mostert, who logged eight carries for 65 yards and a touchdown to go along with four catches for 22 yards (while working alongside Wilson) in Miami's 39-17 victory over the Browns in Week 10.
