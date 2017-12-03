Dolphins' Reshad Jones: Questionable for Sunday

Jones is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Jones was absent from the injury report all week so the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Maurice Smith (abdomen) was placed on injured reserve Saturday and Michael Thomas (knee) is also listed as questionable, which could leave the Dolphins extremely shallow in safety depth.

