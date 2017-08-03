Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: MRI on tap
Tannehill (left knee) is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The report suggests that, at a minimum, the QB hyper-extended his left knee, while adding that there is also the possibility of PCL damage. It's unclear if any additional ligaments might have been compromised, but Tannehill's Thursday injury is concerning, given that his 2016 season ended with with ligament issues in the very same knee. Veteran Matt Moore is locked in as Tannehill's top backup, with Brandon Doughty and David Fales in reserve, but if Tannehill's injury requires a recovery of anything more than modest length, the team may consider adding another experienced signal-caller.
More News
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Concerns teammates with leg injury•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Exits Thursday's practice early•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Running without issue•
-
Falcons' Adrian Clayborn: Medically cleared heading into camp•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Back to 100 percent•
-
Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Returns to practice•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...
-
Andrew Luck a Fantasy bargain?
Has Andrew Luck's shoulder injury created a marketplace where Fantasy owners can get him at...
-
Podcast: Does preseason matter?
The Hall of Fame Game is just a day away, so let’s get you ready for the preseason and look...
-
Dynasty Update: Doyle rules
Sometimes players move because of NFL news. Sometimes players just keep helping themselves....
-
Dynasty Update: Montgomery a real option
Heath Cummings expands his ranking of dynasty running backs to 70, taking note of risers and...
-
Dynasty Update: Allen, Watkins moving up
A variety of health news, both positive and negative, has shaken up the Heath's Cummings dynasty...