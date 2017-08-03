Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: MRI on tap

Tannehill (left knee) is slated to undergo an MRI on Thursday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

The report suggests that, at a minimum, the QB hyper-extended his left knee, while adding that there is also the possibility of PCL damage. It's unclear if any additional ligaments might have been compromised, but Tannehill's Thursday injury is concerning, given that his 2016 season ended with with ligament issues in the very same knee. Veteran Matt Moore is locked in as Tannehill's top backup, with Brandon Doughty and David Fales in reserve, but if Tannehill's injury requires a recovery of anything more than modest length, the team may consider adding another experienced signal-caller.