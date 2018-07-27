Dolphins' Ryan Tannehill: Practices with knee brace
Tannehill participated in Miami's first official practice of training camp Thursday wearing a brace on his surgically repaired left knee, Jeff Darlington of ESPN.com reports.
Tannehill, now nearly a year removed from his ACL tear, did not wear a brace during OTAs. Despite the reappearance of a brace, Tannehill confirmed after practice that his knee remains without issue. "I'm going to wear it in games, so [wearing it in practice] is just to get used to it," Tannehill said. Full participation in training camp is great news for the 30-year-old quarterback, who will use the time to build rapport with new receiving weapons Danny Amendola, Albert Wilson and Mike Gesicki.
