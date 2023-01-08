Bridgewater (finger/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jets.
While starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) in last week's loss to the Patriots, Bridgewater exited early with a dislocated right pinky finger. Because of that injury along with a lingering knee issue, Bridgewater never managed anything more than limited participation in practices Wednesday through Friday, prompting head coach Mike McDaniel to name third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson the Week 18 starter with Tagovailoa still sidelined. McDaniel noted, however, that Bridgewater progressed from the dislocated finger faster than anticipated, so he'll at least get the opportunity to dress and could even play if Thompson struggles or exits early with an injury more serious than Bridgewater's. The Dolphins also brought up another quarterback (Mike Glennon) from the practice squad and are making him active Sunday, so it's unclear if Glennon or Bridgewater will represent Thompson's direct backup.
More News
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable, could be No. 2 QB•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Will be backup Week 18, if active•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Remains limited in practice•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Listed as limited•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Status hinges on gripping ability•
-
Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Diagnosed with dislocated pinkie•