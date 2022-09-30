Bridgewater entered Thursday night's 27-15 loss to the Bengals for an injured Tua Tagovailoa (head/neck) with 5:13 remaining in the second quarter and completed 14 of 23 passes for 193 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed once for 11 yards.

Bridgewater turned in the type of performance he was essentially brought to Miami for, using his experience to hit the ground running and immediately complete a 16-yard pass to Trent Sherfield that set the Dolphins up for a 52-yard field-goal attempt, which ultimately was blocked. Bridgewater then helmed a nine-play, 75-yard scoring march on his first full possession, capping it off with a seven-yard touchdown toss to Chase Edmonds. Bridgewater subsequently led another 88-play drive that culminated in a field goal and had the offense deep in Bengals territory late and down by only five before throwing an interception at the Cincinnati nine-yard line. Tagovailoa was feeling well enough after being evaluated at the hospital to travel home with the rest of the team per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network, but it remains to be seen if Bridgewater will need to make a spot start in his stead in a Week 5 road matchup versus the Jets a week from Sunday.