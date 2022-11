Armstead was diagnosed with a strained pectoral following Sunday's win against the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Armstead stayed in the locker room after halftime and soon after was ruled out for the rest of Week 12. Rapoport noted that Armstead likely will need some time to recover, which places his availability for next Sunday's contest at San Francisco up in the air. As long as Armstead is sidelined, Brandon Shell will handle left tackle for the Dolphins.