Tagovailoa completed 21 of 30 pass attempts for 249 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Sunday's 24-17 win over New England.

Tagovailoa was held in check by a division opponent after going off for 466 yards and three scores against the Chargers last week. The 25-year-old connected with favorite target Tyreek Hill for an early touchdown, but the passing game gave way to Raheem Mostert (18-121-2) and Miami's running game in the second half to seal the victory. Tagovailoa may be without his second favorite target, Jaylen Waddle (head), next week after the wideout exited Sunday's contest to be evaluated for a concussion. Either way, Tua's fantasy managers are hoping for results closer to Week 1 when the Dolphins head home to host the Broncos next Sunday.