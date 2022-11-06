Hill secured seven of eight targets for 143 yards and a touchdown in the Dolphins' 35-32 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Hill put together what is fast becoming a normal game for him during his young but prolific Dolphins tenure, with his catch, yardage and target tallies all serving as team highs on the afternoon. Hill also recorded his third trip to the end zone this season on a three-yard touchdown grab early in the second quarter, and he's now eclipsed the 140-yard mark on a jaw-dropping five occasions over his first nine game. Hill next gets a crack at a vulnerable Browns secondary on his home field in a Week 10 matchup.