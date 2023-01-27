Maddox (toe) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
Maddox returned to practice Wednesday for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. He remained limited Thursday but was upgraded to a full participant Friday and has been cleared for game action. The fifth-year cornerback recorded 43 tackles, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one sack and one interception across nine appearances this season and figures to reprise his role as Philadelphia's top slot corner during the NFC title game.
More News
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Remains iffy for Sunday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Could practice again this week•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Sitting out Saturday's playoff tilt•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Officially out for Week 18•
-
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Out indefinitely with toe injury•