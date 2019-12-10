Wentz completed 33 of 50 attempts for 325 yards and two touchdowns in Monday night's 23-17 overtime win over the Giants. He also rushed five times for nine yards and lost one of his two fumbles.

Wentz endured a rough first half, missing some throws while having others dropped by his depleted receiving corps. To his credit, though, Wentz rallied when it mattered most, engineering a comeback victory with a couple two-yard touchdown tosses to Zach Ertz. Thanks to his late-game execution, Wentz was able to top 300 yards in back-to-back weeks and now approaches Week 15's matchup against the Redskins with consecutive multi-touchdown games as well.