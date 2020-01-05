Eagles' Carson Wentz: Leaves wild-card game early
Wentz went to the locker room late in the first quarter of Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
After an examination in the blue sideline tent, Wentz was joined by members of the Eagles' training staff on his way off the field. Prior to his departure, he was driven hard into the turf by Seahawks pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, but the nature of Wentz's injury is not yet known. As long as Wentz is sidelined, Josh McCown will be under center for Philadelphia.
