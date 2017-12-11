Eagles' Carson Wentz: May have torn ACL
The Eagles fear that Wentz (knee) suffered a torn ACL, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wentz stayed in Sunday's game against the Rams for four snaps after he initially hurt his knee, even finishing off the drive with a two-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery. The quarterback was then examined in the medical tent and quickly ruled out for the rest of the game, creating concern that his knee injury might be more serious than it initially seemed. The Eagles apparently now fear the worst, potentially looking at an injury that could impact their 2018 campaign, in addition to all but ending their 2017 championship aspirations. Wentz presumably needs an MRI before any diagnosis is confirmed. Nick Foles finished out Sunday's game at quarterback, locking up a 37-35 victory that puts the Eagles in good position to earn a bye even if Wentz can't play again this season.
