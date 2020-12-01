Wentz completed 25 of 45 passes for 215 yards, two touchdowns and one interception in Monday night's 23-17 loss to the Seahawks. He also rushed five times for 42 yards.

Wentz was once again inefficient in the passing game, where no wideout had more than two catches and he was sacked another six times. The quarterback also threw his 15th interception of the season while in the red zone in the fourth quarter. On the bright side, Wentz did find tight end Dallas Goedert for a three-yard score earlier, and lucked into a touchdown on a 33-yard heave in the game's waning moments. He also added decent value on the ground, rushing for his third-most yards in a game this year. On the back of three straight losses, however, Wentz embodies the Eagles' beleaguered offense going into Week 13 versus the Packers.