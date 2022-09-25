Goedert (shin) is questionable to return Sunday against the Commanders, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Goedert caught three passes for 26 yards and a touchdown before suffering the injury. If he's unable to return, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra would be candidates for increased roles.
More News
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Paces team in yardage Monday•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Three grabs in Week 1 win•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not suiting up Saturday•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Locked in as top TE•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Top receiver against Bucs•
-
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Back from COVID list•