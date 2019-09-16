Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Re-injures same calf
Goedert re-injured the calf that bothered him in August, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.
Goedert made it back for Week 1 and wasn't on the Week 2 injury report, but he seems to have re-injured his calf during warmups for Sunday's game against the Falcons. With Alshon Jeffery (calf) and DeSean Jackson (groin) exiting in the first half, the Eagles were forced to use Zach Ertz, Nelson Agholor, JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Mack Hollins on practically every snap over the final three quarters of a 24-20 loss. The Eagles may need to sign another tight end -- and possibly a wide receiver or two -- before they face the Lions in Week 3.
