The Eagles placed Goedert (ankle) on injured reserve Tuesday.
Goedert was diagnosed with a small fracture in his left ankle following Sunday's 23-23 tie with the Bengals, and while he won't require surgery, the third-year TE will miss at least three games while on IR. He'll be eligible to return in Week 7 against the Giants, a Thursday night game. The Eagles pass catchers have been hit with a major injury bug, as Jalen Reagor (thumb) is out long term while Alshon Jeffery (foot) and DeSean Jackson (hamstring) are uncertain for Sunday's game against the 49ers. Expect Richard Rodgers to handle some of the reps left behind by Goedert, but the team could opt to use fewer two tight-end sets for the time being.
