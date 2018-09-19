Eagles' Darren Sproles: Misses practice again
Sproles (hamstring) didn't practice Wednesday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.
This was expected after coach Doug Pederson said earlier Wednesday that Sproles will be sidelined "a little bit longer." The 35-year-old scatback thus finds himself in danger of missing a second straight game, and backfield mate Jay Ajayi (back) also was held out of Wednesday's practice. Corey Clement could be headed for a sizable workload, with Wendell Smallwood lending a hand in a backup role. For what it's worth, Pederson did suggest that Ajayi's injury isn't as serious as Sproles'.
