Eagles' Jake Elliott: Misses two PATs Sunday
Elliott converted both of his field-goal attempts but missed 2-of-3 extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the 49ers.
It was Elliott's first two missed extra points of the season, and both were hooked wide left. The 22-year-old was able to convert on 51 and 40 yard field-goal attempts to improve to 16-for-19 on the season. Elliott has made at least two field goals in each game since joining the team for Week 2 and has become a dependable fantasy option with the Eagles high-powered offense.
