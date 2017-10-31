Elliott converted both of his field-goal attempts but missed 2-of-3 extra-point attempts in Sunday's win over the 49ers.

It was Elliott's first two missed extra points of the season, and both were hooked wide left. The 22-year-old was able to convert on 51 and 40 yard field-goal attempts to improve to 16-for-19 on the season. Elliott has made at least two field goals in each game since joining the team for Week 2 and has become a dependable fantasy option with the Eagles high-powered offense.