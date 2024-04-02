Blankenship had surgery to repair a groin injury suffered Week 18 against the Giants and is, "pretty much 100% back to normal," Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Blankenship signed a one-year extension with the Eagles on Monday, after a 2023 campaign that saw him record 113 combined tackles, which led the team, despite playing just 15 regular-season games. The 25-year-old stated, "It feels good now not being as sore anymore like I did this past season dealing with it," possibly insinuating the injury was effecting him before his early exit in Week 18. A healthy Blankenship should be good news for the Eagles secondary in 2024.