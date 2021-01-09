Terrell, who collected two tackles and a pass deflection during Atlanta's 44-27 Week 17 loss to the Buccaneers, ended the 2020 season with 74 tackles, seven pass deflections, three forced fumbles and an interception.

Terrell started in all 14 of his game appearances after Atlanta selected him 16th overall in last April's draft. The Clemson standout surrendered six touchdowns and a passer rating of 109.6 over 106 coverage targets this season, but he provided value in other areas of his game. The rookie's three forced fumbles ranked second on the team behind only Foyesade Oluokun, while his seven pass breakups represented a high among Falcons defenders this season. As a whole, Atlanta's defense aims to improve upon a 32nd-place finish against the pass, with continued improvement from Terrell playing a key role in that vision.