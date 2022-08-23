Patterson did not record a statistic but did take the field during Monday's preseason loss to the Jets.

Damien Williams was the first back on the field for Atlanta, though Patterson took the field for the team's second play and lined up as a receiver. Patterson has played only one snap in each of the Falcons' first two preseason games, not enough to get a feel for his potential offensive role come the regular season. Regardless of where he lines up, Patterson should be a substantial part of the team's offensive gameplan.