Patterson carried the ball 10 times for 41 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Rams.
After handling 22 carries in Week 1, it was unclear just how heavy of a load Patterson would take on in Week 2. He split carries exactly evenly with rookie Tyler Allgeier, though Patterson worked more efficiently with his opportunity. It was always unlikely that the Falcons would treat Patterson as a true workhorse back, but the more concerning part of his usage Sunday was that he was targeted only once. If that lack of involvement in the passing game continues, Patterson's potential value to fantasy managers diminishes significantly.
More News
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Strong performance in loss•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Not expected to play versus Jaguars•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Plays one snap•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Slated to suit up Monday•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: No touches versus Lions•
-
Falcons' Cordarrelle Patterson: Wants to return kicks still•