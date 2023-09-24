Patterson (thigh) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports.

Patterson missed Week 1 due to a thigh injury, but he was considered a healthy scratch for Week 2. It's unclear if he suffered a setback, but the veteran wasn't able to do much at practice during Week 3 prep and will miss a third straight game to start the season. Even when Patterson is cleared to suit up, he's expected to garner a modest gadget role on offense, as Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier have solidified themselves as Atlanta's top running backs moving forward.