Falcons head coach Arthur Smith was non-committal Monday when asked whether Ridder would start Atlanta's Week 9 game against the Vikings, Jeff Schultz of The Athletic reports. "We have to see where he's at. That's the best answer I can give you," Smith said about Ridder. "Have to see where he's at...We have to find a way to win this game."

Smith's comments seemingly refer to Ridder's health, even though the quarterback passed all concussion tests when he was checked during halftime of Sunday's 28-23 loss to the Titans. Ridder played the entire first half of the game, leading Atlanta to just three points over seven drives while completing eight of 12 pass attempts for 71 yards to go with 26 yards on the ground and a lost fumble. Though Ridder was cleared to return for the second half, Taylor Heinicke stepped in at quarterback and performed far more effectively, producing points on four of his six drives. Given that Ridder has turned the ball over 12 times (six interceptions, six lost fumbles) through eight games and the Falcons are now sitting at 4-4 on the season, Smith appears to be seriously considering the prospect of moving the second-year signal-caller to the bench. Expect Smith to shed more light on the Falcons' plans at quarterback for Week 9 when the team resumes practicing Wednesday.