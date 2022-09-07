London (knee) is listed as the No. 1 wideout on the Falcons' unofficial Week 1 depth chart, Scott Bair of the team's official site reports.

London was listed as a reserve on the Falcons' first unofficial depth chart at the start of training camp, but he's unsurprisingly Atlanta's top wideout heading into Week 1. The No. 8 overall pick left the preseason opener with a knee injury after catching his lone for 24 yards. He was sidelined for the remainder of the preseason but returned to practice Monday. His return to practice, coupled with him being listed as a starter on the Week 1 depth chart, is a great sign for his availability for Sunday's season opener against New Orleans, but the Falcons likely won't officially announce his status until closer to kickoff.