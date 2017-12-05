Falcons' Grady Jarrett: Gets to quarterback again
Jarrett recorded five total tackles (three solo) and one sack in Sunday's loss to the Vikings.
It was Jarrett's second sack in the last three weeks, bringing his total for the season to 2.5. Jarrett hasn't racked up as many tackles over the last few weeks compared to the start of the season, but he's managed to do a better job of getting to the quarterback as of late.
